Marlow family asking for help finding toy that puts disabled son at ease

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - A Marlow family needs your help in finding a toy that puts their disabled son at ease.
For 19 years, a musical toy has been a staple in the life of Cory Jones.
“A great impact, he just sits for hours and hours and messes with it and plays with it. He always comes back to it. He likes to have it in his bed to make that melody. It just calms him down,” said Cory’s father, Wayne Jones.
Cory, now 22, was born with a heart defect that led to an early-life open-heart surgery.
“He had surgery to fix it and things didn’t go well. He was in the ICU for six months and came home with a trach and a G-tube and on a vent,” said Cory’s mother, Debbie Jones.
Since he was 3, Cory’s parents say there were only two toys that could keep his attention.
“After he liked it it’s all he wanted and that’s all he wants now. We’ve bought multiple toys over the years and he just throws them down and goes for that one,” Debbie said.
Since then, Wayne and Debbie have bought more than a dozen of the exact same toy to keep Cory happy, even taking old broken ones apart, salvaging the working parts, and building new ones.
“I’ve cannibalized them to make this one and this one doesn’t work anymore because I had no more parts for it,” Wayne said.
So, the Jones family headed online to try and find one of the toys and thought they had finally done so.
“Someone found it on Amazon UK and came up with a name, it’s the ShoCore Dance and Play Piano and it’s temporarily out of stock, according to their website,” Debbie said.
Jones reached out to the company and unfortunately, it does not appear they will have any more in stock anytime soon. So, they’re hoping someone out there might know where they can find one.
“If someone can find it, we would be more than happy to buy it from them or take it off their hands, however, they would like to deal with it. Cory would be very happy. Every year for Christmas I get him different things hoping he’ll find something he likes. And he opens it up, throws it down. Then we wrap this up and he gets all excited...That’s what we want to see again,” Debbie said.
If you know where to find one, you can contact Debbie Jones at (580) 467 - 7316.
As a result of his disability, Cory will be having another heart surgery in the near future. He was already supposed to have had it, but things were slowed down due to the pandemic.
