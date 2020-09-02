New Army Greens presented to Ft. Sill Drill Sergeants

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill is one of the first installations and first Army Training Center to receive the new Army Green Service Uniform.
“This is the same type, even the same material as Eisenhower in World War Two. The army wanted to bring back that iconic figure. As you see when they put them on, they look so smart and neat,” said Mary Campbell, the Facilities Manager for the Ft. Sill Exchange.
In the works for some time as a tribute to soldiers in WWII, the Army Greens have finally arrived on post. Drill Sergeants and recruiters will don them first.
New enlistees will begin wearing them mid October.
“I’m going to wear whatever the Army tells me to wear. Luckily in the case it looks pretty good. When we put them on, you can see everyone get a grin on their face. Kind of a nostalgic look, I think that’s pretty cool,” said Drill Sergeant Nathaniel Williams, with the 1-40th Field Artillery.
These will become a regular wear item, serving as business attire.
Drill Sgt. Williams said he’s thankful they are high quality.
“Putting it on it feels really good. Doesn’t feel cheap, it feels like an actual coat. I like the way it feels,” said Drill Sgt Williams.
Ft. Sill is getting these earlier than almost every installation in the country. The plan is to have them everywhere by next May.
“Ft. Knox and Ft. Bedding were the Ft. Wave. Ft. Jackson, Ft. Sill and Ft. Leonard Wood are the second wave,” said Campbell.
Drill Sergeant Williams said a big part of his role centers around uniformity, making sure the basic trainees know what’s expected of them.
“An integral part of making them part of a new team, being apart of something bigger than themselves is to look the part. That will be one of the first times they look like us, like the drill sergeants they have been looking up to during training. We are excited to have the trainees make the transition to soldier in the same uniform,” said Drill Sgt Williams.
These will go on sale in the military store on post by October 15th. The current Army Service Uniform, or Blues, will return to being formal wear.
