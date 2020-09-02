15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,362

By KAUZ Team | September 2, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 3:33 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 8 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,362 cases in Wichita County, with 228 of them still being active.

There have been 1,118 total recoveries, 17,149 negative tests and 16 deaths.

There are currently 204 patients recovering at home while 24 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.

New Cases

Contact = 3 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 2 cases

Under Investigation = 9 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 1

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 1

50 – 59 = 4

60 – 69 = 4

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 758: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,249: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,252: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,253: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,293: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,306: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,312: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,344: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,353: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

