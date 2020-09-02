Police release details on two shootings in NW Lawton last week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released more information about two shootings which took place last week in northwest Lawton.
On Thursday, officers were called to a shooting at 4741 NW Motif Manor and found a female victim who has been shot in the arm and leg. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.
The shooting was determined to be the result of a domestic dispute.
On Friday officers responded back to the same apartment complex on reports of another shooting. When they arrived they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials say this incident was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
They say the victim in the second shooting was the suspect in the first shooting.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the two incidents.
