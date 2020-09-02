Rain Ending Soon, Nice and Quiet Weekend Ahead

The threat for heavy rain is wrapping up soon, just in time for a nice and quiet weekend. Next week, we’ll monitor a cold front heading our way. The big question is whether it will push through or whether it will stall out over the region. Still, we think we’ve got a shot at rain and cooler temps by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Expect a few passing showers and a rumble of thunder somewhere. Look for a partly cloudy sky as temperatures fall into the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the southeast.
THURSDAY: Passing batches of isolated showers and storms are possible during the day, with the highest odds south of the Red River. Still, most remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. Highs climb into he upper 80s and low 90s. Lows at night fall into the 60s. Winds will be from the south and east at 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY: An overall quiet weekend is on tap. Look for a mostly sunny sky with an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with lows in the 60s to near 70. Winds remain frou the south and east 10-20 mph, perhaps a bit higher by Sunday.
MONDAY: Ahead of an approaching cold front, we’ll remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some showers and storms are possible, but uncertainty remains on the timing. Monday will be more dry than not for many. Lows at night down into the 60s.
TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: A cold front is expected to approach the region Tuesday. Some differences in timing exist amongst guidance, and some differences in how cool the air will be on the backside. For now, we’ll advertise low 80s on Tuesday with a day/evening passage. Behind the front, look for 70s for highs and 50s for lows. The cold front will likely bring at least some scattered showers and storms, and if enough instability is in place, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out.
Download the First Alert 7 App to get the latest forecast updates.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.