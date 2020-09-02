Rain Ending Soon, Nice and Quiet Weekend Ahead

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: A cold front is expected to approach the region Tuesday. Some differences in timing exist amongst guidance, and some differences in how cool the air will be on the backside. For now, we’ll advertise low 80s on Tuesday with a day/evening passage. Behind the front, look for 70s for highs and 50s for lows. The cold front will likely bring at least some scattered showers and storms, and if enough instability is in place, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out.