3rd annual BBQ Showdown happening in Duncan Saturday

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The third annual United Way of Stephens County BBQ Showdown is happening Saturday in Duncan.
It features eight teams who will start their grills Friday night. On Saturday at lunch, you’ll be able to try everything they’ve cooked. They’ll be serving up pork, chicken, ribs, sides, and homemade desserts, all to raise money for United Way.
“I’ve gone to a lot of community events and this is by far for not just myself, my family too, it’s one of the funnest things we’ve done. Bring grandma and grandpa, bring your kids, bring everyone, bring your lawn chairs. We’re going to be doing social distancing. It’s lunch, it’s a great lunch,” said Chris Genn, Vice Chairman of the United Way Board.
Kochendorfer Brewing will also be selling beer at the event. The event is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Fuqua Park in Duncan. It’s $10 dollars to enter, but only $5 for those under 10 years old. The money raised will be given to organizations that help the Duncan community.
