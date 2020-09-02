Some of the worst nursing homes in the country are waitlisted for extra oversight

“I started talking to the patient and I noticed that his feet were in very bad condition and that he could not stand up to make a meal, or take shower, or take care of himself,” Riley said. “Here I was 110 miles of where I picked up the gentleman and the hotel won’t take him, I won’t leave him, and in my opinion as a paramedic and respiratory therapist, he needs additional medical care, because his feet were in really bad physical shape.”