STATE UPDATE: Confirmed cases cross over 60,000, 12 new deaths reported

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - State health officials say the total number of COVID-19 cases has crossed over 60,000 on Wednesday morning.
The total number of cases now stand at 60,118 along with 821 total deaths related to the virus.
Active cases in the state currently stands at 8,651 according to the state.
Comanche County saw active cases rise over 100 with Lawton showing 61 as of Wednesday morning.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has partnered with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, and updated its ‘Return to Learn’ guidance supporting a safe return to in-person learning for Oklahoma schools. The updated document clarifies key terms and responsibilities related to COVID-19 response in schools.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.