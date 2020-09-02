Weather, squirrel cause power outages in Frederick

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - Many people in Frederick experienced a few power outages over the weekend -- and officials said the cause was a more serious problem than they originally thought.
In total, power was out for almost half a day.
Frederick’s City Manager attributes the first outage with the storms.
But the second issue, which included a damaged power switch and other damaged fuses was actually caused by a squirrel.
The replacement switch was hours away in Fairview... making this a lengthy project.
One he said should have been communicated to the public in other ways besides a single Facebook post.
”It’s just virtually impossible to say I can tell you with certainty it will be back on at 5:15 or 4:15. You can’t bat 1.000 and get the information to everybody, but looking back on it, we could’ve done better,” said Frederick City Manager Robert Johnston.
Johnston said it was hard to get ahold of anyone at the utility office during the outage , because they were all working on it.
The city said they are working on other methods to communicate these situations.
