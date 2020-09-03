Comanche County Courthouse taking precautions for September jury docket

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The September jury docket is about to begin in Comanche County and the courthouse is taking a number of precautions to keep jurors healthy and safe.
There have been no jury trials since January due to concerns about the coronavirus.
But with summonses going out for the September docket, District Judge Emmit Tayloe says the court is keeping the health of jurors in mind.
Jurors will be summoned to the Comanche County Coliseum Annex rather than the courthouse, in order to maintain social distancing. Masks will also be required as jurors carry out their duties.
”If we did not have the docket now and cancelled this docket, we would go on to the next docket, which is January,” Tayloe said, “and we can’t go a whole year without trying a case. At some point we need to start holding cases again, and now’s the time to do it.”
Judge Tayloe says people at higher risk due to health conditions, or people living with someone in a higher risk category , may call (580)581-4595 and an excusal may be authorized.
