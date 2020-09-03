LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! It’s a clear and seasonable start to this Thursday morning. We’re dealing with clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. There are some areas of patchy fog across the region this morning, so take that into consideration when heading out the door this morning. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your desination and plenty of distance to the car infront of you. Fog will taper off by mid to late morning and we’re left with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Look for highs this afternoon to rise into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. While I anticipate that most will stay dry, a passing shower during the day is possible, with the highest odds south of the Red River. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
The rest of the week is looking rather quiet. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 90s with northeast to east winds at 10 to 15mph. Saturday and Sunday expect plenty of sunshine with highs staying in the low 90s.
Ahead of an approaching cold front, we’ll remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s for early next week. Clouds will build late Sunday into early Monday but regardless, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Some showers and storms are possible, but uncertainty remains on the timing. Monday will be more dry than not for many.
Now I know it’s Thursday and most people have the weekend on their mind but let’s talk about this cold front for early next week. Timing right now is looking to be sometime Tuesday. It’s likely our high temperature will occur during the morning hours with temperatures falling throughout the day. Right now we’re looking at the low to mid 80s. There is some differences in timing amongst the different computer models but regardless much cooler air and gusty north winds will be on the back side of the front. Once the front passes, we’re looking at highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with Wednesday morning temperatures in the low 50s... maybe the upper 40s in some of our northern counties. The cold front will likely bring at least some scattered showers and storms, and if enough instability is in place, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
