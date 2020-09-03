Now I know it’s Thursday and most people have the weekend on their mind but let’s talk about this cold front for early next week. Timing right now is looking to be sometime Tuesday. It’s likely our high temperature will occur during the morning hours with temperatures falling throughout the day. Right now we’re looking at the low to mid 80s. There is some differences in timing amongst the different computer models but regardless much cooler air and gusty north winds will be on the back side of the front. Once the front passes, we’re looking at highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with Wednesday morning temperatures in the low 50s... maybe the upper 40s in some of our northern counties. The cold front will likely bring at least some scattered showers and storms, and if enough instability is in place, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out.