Lawton woman arrested on drug charges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman is facing several charges tonight after police say they found close to two pounds of meth buried in the backyard of her home.
They say Liberty Jordan was leaving the home Monday, but they pulled her over shortly after on a traffic violation.
A K9 officer gave a positive alert for the smell of drugs in her car and they found $2,500 in the vehicle.
A search of the house revealed several grams of meth, along with three guns and various drug paraphernalia.
In addition, officers found 878 grams of meth buried in the backyard.
Jordan is charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs, maintaining a place for selling drugs and possession of a firearm after a felony.
She’s being held on $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.