Local photographer using spare time to help restaurants

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton photographer has come up with a way to help locally owned restaurants struggling during the pandemic.
Over three-weeks, Photographer Jennifer Bui has helped more than 20 restaurants that are having a hard time getting customers to come visit during the pandemic.
She came up with the idea during training at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.
She’s helped them without receiving a single dime.
“It makes me feel good because I realized that it’s not just me that feels bad for these establishments but there are thousands of other people that can resonate with me on this level. We know that there are restaurants that are struggling and sometimes kindness is needed,” said Bui.
Bui said her motive behind this is to remind people to stay positive and to pay it forward.
“Overtime I would say my followers on my page Okie Dokie Foodie has grown from a few hundred to almost 10-thousand,” said Bui.
Followers have started to show up to the restaurants to show their support.
Thursday, Bui spent her time at Polly’s Thai.
The owner said she’s thankful for the opportunity but unsure if she’s ready for the crowd that might come with it.
“Not really, but we will do the best that we can and provide the best service that we can give to our customers,” said Owner Polly Chhin.
In return, owners usually let Bui keep the food she photographs since she doesn’t charge them.
“I noticed after the second or third restaurant of me photographing that I had a ton of wasted food in my fridge. I couldn’t keep up with eating it so what I would do is I would take the food that I photographed and would find homeless people in the area to donate it to.”
In addition to helping the homeless, she has a cash app set up for people to donate to the restaurants she helps out.
