15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,377

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | September 3, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 4:13 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 34 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,377 cases in Wichita County, with 209 of them still being active.

There have been 1,152 total recoveries, 17,315 negative tests and 16 deaths.

There are currently 187 patients recovering at home while 22 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.

There are 69 tests still pending.

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

There are 15 new cases, 22 hospitalizations, and 34 recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 2 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Under Investigation = 6 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 1

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 3

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 1

50 – 59 = 3

60 – 69 = 3

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 758: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,306: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,312: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,344: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,353: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.