A Summer Weekend before Fall Weather Takes a Visit

We’re nice and quiet heading into the weekend, but some changes around the corner are in store. A cold front looks like it heads this way. The questions remain how far through will it go in our region, and how cool will things be on the backside of it.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be light and variable.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY: An overall quiet weekend is on tap. Look for a mostly sunny sky with an isolated shower or storm possible, but more unlikely than not. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with lows in the 60s to near 70. Winds remain frou the south and east 10-20 mph, perhaps a bit higher by Sunday.
MONDAY: Ahead of an approaching cold front, we’ll remain in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Some showers and storms are possible, but uncertainty remains on the timing. Monday will be more dry than not for many, with better odds holding off until Monday night. Lows at night down into the 60s.
TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: A cold front is expected to approach the region Tuesday. Uncertainty remains on the exact timing of the front, and some differences still exist in how cool the air will be on the backside. It’s possible Tuesday will bring our highs in the morning, with falling temperatures during the day, but we’re thinking now it could come later in the day. For now, we’ll advertise low 80s on Tuesday with a day/evening passage. Behind the front, look for 70s for highs and 50s for lows. The cold front will likely bring at least some scattered showers and storms, and if enough instability is in place, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out ahead of it. We think clouds will hang around and keep us showery and cool Wednesday, with cooler weather and more sunshine by Thursday.
