A Summer Weekend before Fall Weather Takes a Visit

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: A cold front is expected to approach the region Tuesday. Uncertainty remains on the exact timing of the front, and some differences still exist in how cool the air will be on the backside. It’s possible Tuesday will bring our highs in the morning, with falling temperatures during the day, but we’re thinking now it could come later in the day. For now, we’ll advertise low 80s on Tuesday with a day/evening passage. Behind the front, look for 70s for highs and 50s for lows. The cold front will likely bring at least some scattered showers and storms, and if enough instability is in place, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out ahead of it. We think clouds will hang around and keep us showery and cool Wednesday, with cooler weather and more sunshine by Thursday.