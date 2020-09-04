Now lets talk that cold front: As we get closer and closer, exact timing is a bit uncertain but it’s looking like the timing will be during the afternoon. Highs will likely occur during the morning hours with temps falling throughout the day. Regardless, we’re looking at mid 80s for now. As the front passes, morning temps on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The cold front will likely bring at least some scattered showers and storms, and if enough instability is in place, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out ahead of it.