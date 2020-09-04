LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning and happy Friday! Similar to yesterday, some areas across Texoma are dealing with areas of patchy fog. Take it easy and give yourself plenty of distance and time to get to your destination when heading out the door this morning. Fog will slowly taper off by mid morning and we’re left with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures for this afternoon will be very similar to what we saw yesterday, seasonable with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds today will shift from the northeast to the east near 10 to 15mph.
It’s Friday, school is back in session and that can mean only one thing for tonight... FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL. Tonight’s game of the week is Eisenhower VS MacArthur at Cameron Stadium. Kick off is 7PM tonight. Start of the game, temps will be in the mid 80s before falling into the upper 70s by the end of it. Expect clear skies with an east wind at 5 to 15mph. There may be some mugginess in the air but it won’t be too extreme.
By tomorrow morning, temps will fall into the mid to upper 60s under clear skies. We’re smooth sailing through this Labor Day weekend. Both days will hold mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the low 90s with south winds. Winds will be slightly breezier on Sunday but not by much. If you’re looking to have one last hoorah over the unofficial end to summer, Saturday and Sunday are the days to do so.
Ahead of an approaching cold front, we’ll see an increase in clouds. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s but it’s looking like an isolated shower and storm cannot be ruled out.
Now lets talk that cold front: As we get closer and closer, exact timing is a bit uncertain but it’s looking like the timing will be during the afternoon. Highs will likely occur during the morning hours with temps falling throughout the day. Regardless, we’re looking at mid 80s for now. As the front passes, morning temps on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The cold front will likely bring at least some scattered showers and storms, and if enough instability is in place, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out ahead of it.
Have a great day and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
