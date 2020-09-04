A Great Holiday Weekend, but a Big Change Comes Next Week

We’re nice and quiet heading into the weekend, but some changes around the corner are in store. A cold front looks like it heads this way. This cold front is set to bring chilly Fall air into the region.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be light and variable.
SATURDAY - MONDAY: An overall quiet weekend is on tap. Look for a mostly sunny sky with an isolated shower or storm possible, but more unlikely than not. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with lows in the 60s to near 70. Winds remain from the south and east 10-20 mph, perhaps a bit higher by Sunday and Monday.
TUESDAY: Tuesday is a transition day for the region, with a strong cold front pushing through during the afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, we’ll warm up into the 80s and perhaps lower 90s with south winds and some showers and storms in the region. As the front pushes in, widespread showers and storms are anticipated. The front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures with breezy north winds 15-30 mph. Once the front passes, temperatures fall all the way Tuesday Night into the 50s.
WEDNESDAY: A cold, raw and cloudy day on tap with breezy north winds 15-30 mph. Numerous showers are expected in the area. We’ll stick the highs in the 60s on the board, but that may be early in the day, and the afternoon may only stay in the 50s with feels like temperatures perhaps even cooler. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast through the weekend.
THURSDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll see a slow warming trend with lots of sunshine as a taste of fall weather arrives. Look for highs in the 70s to perhaps low 80s by the weekend, with lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s. We’ll keep you advised.
