A Great Holiday Weekend, but a Big Change Comes Next Week

TUESDAY: Tuesday is a transition day for the region, with a strong cold front pushing through during the afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, we’ll warm up into the 80s and perhaps lower 90s with south winds and some showers and storms in the region. As the front pushes in, widespread showers and storms are anticipated. The front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures with breezy north winds 15-30 mph. Once the front passes, temperatures fall all the way Tuesday Night into the 50s.