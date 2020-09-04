Lawton disabled veteran riding 2,164 miles to help other veterans in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton disabled vet from is doing his own Tour de France right here in southwest Oklahoma to raise awareness and money for other veterans and their families.
Caleb Sprayberry is a disabled veteran who settled in Lawton after serving for 10 years. He wanted to find a way to raise money for veterans who are struggling with trauma and saw an opportunity with the Tour De France happening overseas.
“Obviously, I’m not in Europe riding a bike there, so what I decided is I would just try to ride all the stages every day that they ride the stages in the Tour de France. So, it’s 21 days with 2 rest days in between. The shortest day is 87 miles and the longest day is 135 miles,” Sprayberry said.
When it’s all said and done, Sprayberry will have completed 2,164 miles total and hopefully raised funds and awareness for veterans in need.
“This generation in the Army now that we have are a lot of guys that have been deployed 4, 5, 6 times in their career and now getting out, kind of that post-war boom going on right now. So, I feel like right now, it’s more important than ever,” Sprayberry said.
Sprayberry is donating to the Independence Fund, a nonprofit out of North Carolina that helps veterans and has a special place in his heart.
“I have friends that were in Charlie 2508, parachute infantry regiment out of Fort Bragg that experienced a lot of heavy loss and casualties, and guys returning back from that dealing with suicides in the unit. So that was the organization that was helping fund them, their families,” Sprayberry said.
Sprayberry hopes you’ll join him in helping those in need. You can do that by going to his Facebook page, or the Facebook page of Cycle One Bike Shop in Lawton to donate.
