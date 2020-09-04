LPD investigates potential homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Neighbors woke to find a crime scene across the street and police vehicles blocking traffic. Inside a local duplex, detectives investigated an active crime scene.
Neighbors say they heard gunshots around 10 o’clock last night. Officers were able to arrest a couple of people related to those shots, after a car chase and short run.
Then around 10 this morning, the body of an elderly man was found, though LPD didn’t confirm if the death was related to those shootings.
The neighbors in the area say that they have never seen anything this. One neighbor was so scared, she requested to stay anonymous.
“It’s really scary,” said the neighbor. “This is a quiet neighborhood. Everyone’s been here for 10 plus years. We all look out for each other. and this doesn’t ever happen. As close as we are to the interstate, and t rogers lane and easy access we never had anything like this craziness going on.”
Neighbors say the man and his wife only lived in the area for about a year.
She’s not the only neighbor worried, but the she says she has full faith in the blue.
”Anytime someone does die, does pass away, we just treat it with care,” said Lawton Police Department public information officer Sg. Elijah Garcia.
Some neighbors said they were considering moving after last night’s events. LPD has not confirmed if the shots fired last night and the homicide is connected.
