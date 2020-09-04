Man found dead in Lawton home, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a Lawton home on Friday morning.
Police were called to the scene near NW Morningside and NW Northwood around 10 a.m. for a person who was possibly not breathing.
When officers arrived they found the man dead. Detectives were called to the scene to investigate and the home had crime scene tape around it.
Neighbors tell us they heard gunshots last night in the area and called 911 to report them. Police have not confirmed if they responded to those calls or what action was taken.
Officials say detectives are investigating but have not officially ruled it a homicide, instead it is currently being classified as an unattended death.
