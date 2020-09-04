Welcome ceremony held for new cadets at Cameron

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Three Cameron University ROTC Students took the next steps into being Officers in the U.S. Army.
On Friday, the Department of Military Science hosted a contracting ceremony to welcome new cadets to the Army ROTC program.
They will serve as an officer in the Army Reserve, National Guard or Active Duty for several years.
One cadet she’s been through some tough times to get to this moment.
“I’m really excited because I’ve been to college two times I failed and then I came here to this program and it built me. It gave me the opportunity to pay for my school so hopefully I’m able to pay for the debt that I had,” said Cadet Destine Bell.
Bell said the Army was the only thing she could think of to get her moving on a positive path in life.
