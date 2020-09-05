We’ll continue to warm even more as Tuesday rolls around. Temperatures during the early afternoon will rise into the upper 80s, perhaps the low 90s with south winds. Timing of the front looks to be during the afternoon/ evening. As it begins to push in, widespread showers and storms are anticipated. The front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures with breezy north winds at 15 to 30mph. Temperatures during the late evening will be in the 50s before falling into the upper 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning. Some areas along I-40 and in NW Oklahoma could even see the upper 30s.