LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! We’re looking at another morning with some areas waking up to patchy fog. Now it’s not nearly as dense as what we’ve seen over the past 2 mornings but the good news is, with the sun rising... it should eliminate all chances for us to see dense fog. Fog should taper off by mid morning and then we’re left with mostly sunny skies for this afternoon. In terms of temperatures, it’ll be very seasonable with most in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Continuing into Labor Day weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine for Sunday with highs rising into the low to mid 90s. Winds will pick up slightly out of the south to southwest at 10 to 20mph but it won’t be too much of an increase. Monday is the start of a transition day ahead of our next big/ strong cold front. Ahead of the front, we’ll see very warm and humid conditions. Highs will rise into the mid and upper 90s with clouds increasing throughout the day.
We’ll continue to warm even more as Tuesday rolls around. Temperatures during the early afternoon will rise into the upper 80s, perhaps the low 90s with south winds. Timing of the front looks to be during the afternoon/ evening. As it begins to push in, widespread showers and storms are anticipated. The front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures with breezy north winds at 15 to 30mph. Temperatures during the late evening will be in the 50s before falling into the upper 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning. Some areas along I-40 and in NW Oklahoma could even see the upper 30s.
Wednesday will be a complete 180°. Overcast skies, numerous showers, breezy-cold north winds at 15 to 30mph. A few strong storms are not out of the question. We’ll be lucky if our highs Wednesday afternoon hit the 60s. It’s looking likely most will only hit the 50s with feel like temperatures even colder! This front is not going to go unnoticed as records are in jeopardy.
After Thursday we’re looking dry and mild for the rest of the week. Temperatures will slowly rebound, winds will shift and we can expect some normalcy by the time next weekend rolls around.
Have a great Labor Day weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
