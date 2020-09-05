Lawton celebrates Labor Day during the pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Families around Oklahoma celebrated the last day of lake season with hot dogs, cornhole, and family. But some folks worried about the pandemic while celebrating the sun.
”If everybody would just do what doctors are saying everything, we’d all be healthy and stuff,” said lake visitor Buster Stutts. “That’s the hardest part of getting out.“
Stutts said while this year’s celebration is smaller than the 50 or so people they usually have playing cornhole, he’s happy to celebrate his nephew’s third birthday and enjoy time with his family.
On the law enforcement side, the Lawton Police Department says this holiday has been pretty quiet.
”The lake was one of the first things to kind of open back up,” said Lawton Police Department Lieutenant Brad Davis. “So earlier this year, we were really really busy. It’s kind of slowed down, maybe do some more so to the heat than anything has been pretty hot here lately. It’s been pretty slow out here, but everybody’s pretty much been, you know, distancing the best they can.”
As for everyone at the lake, the Stutts say they’ve had a blast sticking together and other families have been keeping their distance if they need to walk by.
(”We’re trying to be safe with COVID and stuff and stay as a family and just enjoy life,” said Stutts.
The LPD says other than distancing, have safe safe practices when boating by having proper life jackets and keeping eyes on children while they swim.
