Local soccer teams qualify for national competition

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Two soccer teams held a car wash fundraiser at Shepler Park after qualifying for a national soccer competition for the 3 verses 3 player circuit.
The local teams, the Mustangs and Legends, raised money to help with the $180 entry fee for a national competition in North Carolina. They also had to raise some money to travel safely to compete.
The teams had cars visiting them near Shepler Park all day, giving on a donation-based fee. Their coach says he couldn’t be prouder of his hard-working teams.
”They are horsing around playing, but they’re having a good time,” said the teams’ coach David Allen. “I’m super proud of them. I coach both of them, the younger boys and the older boys, and I have my own sons on there. You know, it just makes me proud as a dad as a coach to see them strive for something work hard and succeed.”
With the funds collected for both teams, players will continue preparing for the competition over Thanksgiving weekend. Good luck teams!
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.