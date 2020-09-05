One injury reported following Altus crash

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Altus Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a pick up truck with a trailer on Highway 62 was headed northbound and collided with a white mustang at the intersection of Ridgecrest and Highway 62.
The mustang was broadsided on the passenger side.
The pickup truck spun around 180°and came to rest facing south in the northbound lane of Highway 62 on the just inside the Altus city limits.
The extent of the injuries remain unknown. No other crash information has been released at this time
