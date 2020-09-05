Week One High School Football Scores

Week One High School Football Scores
Week One hs football scores
By Kyle Weatherly | September 5, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 12:20 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Week One of the high school football season is in the books. Here are the scores from around the area.

MacArthur def Eisenhower 55-34

Lawton High def Duncan 39-12

Cache def Altus 43-0

Anadarko def Elgin 48-14

Marlow def Chickasha 24-21

Comanche def Dickson 30-20

Frederick def Elmore City 21-6

Mangum def Merritt 39-11

Rush Springs def Cordell 7-3

Burns Flat def Carnegie 12-6

Alex def Tipton 66-20

Mt. View-Gotebo def Snyder 30-6

Hollis def Temple 54-6

Bray-Doyle def Ryan 60-6

Maysville def Central High 50-0

Pioneer def Cyril 46-0

Velma-Alma def Empire 46-0

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.