First Alert Weather Day Declared Tuesday Evening and Wednesday
FAWD 9.8.20 - 9.9.20 (Source: KSWO)
By Jacob Dickey | September 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:54 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The First Alert Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday Evening and Wednesday due to a strong cold front pushing into the region.

A First Alert Weather Day is issued for periods of weather where you should pay more attention to the forecast given a significant change in the weather or for hazardous and inclement weather in the region.

Tuesday’s afternoon/evening cold front is expected to bring much cooler air into the region with stiff north winds, a strong anomaly compared to what we’ve seen in the region.

