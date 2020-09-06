Warm The Next Few Days before A Cold Front Changes Things Up

TUESDAY: We’re continuing to advertise Tuesday as “Transition Tuesday” with a strong cold front approaching the region. Ahead of the front, highs will likely be in the 80s, with some spots making it to the low 90s. The cold front will begin to move into the area Monday afternoon, perhaps not passing through the I-44 corridor until late Monday Evening. There is a chance the boundary stalls out between I-44 and I-35, which would keep some areas a touch warmer. Regardless, the boundary is expected to bring the chance for scattered showers and storms along the front, with more chances for widespread rain and storms Tuesday evening and Tuesday Night. The severe threat remains low, but is not zero.