Warm The Next Few Days before A Cold Front Changes Things Up

We’re still monitoring the progression of a strong cold front through the region Tuesday. The front will bring beneficial chances for rain and a good cool down. Questions remain on how far the boundary can push through the region, but that bodes good news for rain-lovers.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with light winds out of the south 5-15 mph. Light breezes will continue through the morning with lows falling in the upper 60s and low 70s.
LABOR DAY: A mostly sunny sky is expected with highs in the 90s. Winds will be breezy from the south 15-25 mph. Lows at night fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.
TUESDAY: We’re continuing to advertise Tuesday as “Transition Tuesday” with a strong cold front approaching the region. Ahead of the front, highs will likely be in the 80s, with some spots making it to the low 90s. The cold front will begin to move into the area Monday afternoon, perhaps not passing through the I-44 corridor until late Monday Evening. There is a chance the boundary stalls out between I-44 and I-35, which would keep some areas a touch warmer. Regardless, the boundary is expected to bring the chance for scattered showers and storms along the front, with more chances for widespread rain and storms Tuesday evening and Tuesday Night. The severe threat remains low, but is not zero.
TUESDAY NIGHT: We’ll see a range of lows with breezy north winds 15-30 mph behind the front. Areas of rain are expected, although no severe storms will be anticipated. Lows in the 40s are likely close to the Texas panhandle, but some spots will stay in the 50s and perhaps 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a wide variety of temperatures Wednesday, with things colder the further west you go. We’ll peg highs in the 50s and 60s with areas of rain and a cloudy sky, but areas closer to the boundary may see more 60s and 70s. Overall we’ll advertise Wednesday as dreary and raw with breezy winds from the north, a real shock compared to the summer weather experienced over the weekend.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Some areas of showers are anticipated with highs in the 60s and 70s. Lows at night will be in the 40s and 50s. We’ll have a nice taste of fall in the region with a mix of sun and clouds.
NEXT WEEKEND: Look for highs in the 80s with a mostly sunny sky and lows at night in the 50s and 60s. It will feel like a nice and dry Fall weekend with warm afternoons and cool nights.
Download the First Alert 7 Mobile App for Android and Apple to get the latest forecast.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.