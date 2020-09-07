LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Monday! While it may be Labor Day, the good news is today’s weather is still going to feel like summer. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 60s for a few but otherwise low 70s for most. In general we’re looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will breezy today out of the south to southwest at 15 to 25mph. If you ask me, today couldn’t of been a better day to round out the unofficial end of the summer season.
Now enjoy this sunny warm weather because things are going to change as we head into Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. A cold front that will drastically change our weather, one of the reasons why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night/ Wednesday AM. Ahead of the front, highs will likely be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Now a big difference between this cold front this Monday morning and what we we’re originally thinking over the weekend is the timing of it. A closed low off towards the west now looks to slow the advancement of the front. What does this mean for us? There is a chance the boundary stalls out between I-44 and I-35, which would keep some areas a touch warmer. If this does happen, that means we’re looking at cool and 50s west, meanwhile mild and 80s east. Now some models follow this trend while others do not. So there is some disagreement but regardless this is something the First Alert Weather Team is monitoring closely. Regardless, the boundary is expected to bring the chance for scattered showers and storms along the front, with more chances for widespread rain and storms Tuesday evening and Tuesday Night. The severe threat remains low, but is not zero.
Behind the front will be breezy north winds 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s. Now for Wednesday, look for a wide variety of temperatures with things colder the further west you go. We’ll peg highs in the 50s and 60s with areas of rain and a cloudy sky, but areas closer to the boundary may see more 60s and 70s. Overall we’ll advertise Wednesday as dreary and raw with breezy winds from the north, a real shock compared to the summer weather experienced over the weekend.
Have a great & safe Labor Day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.