Now enjoy this sunny warm weather because things are going to change as we head into Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. A cold front that will drastically change our weather, one of the reasons why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night/ Wednesday AM. Ahead of the front, highs will likely be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Now a big difference between this cold front this Monday morning and what we we’re originally thinking over the weekend is the timing of it. A closed low off towards the west now looks to slow the advancement of the front. What does this mean for us? There is a chance the boundary stalls out between I-44 and I-35, which would keep some areas a touch warmer. If this does happen, that means we’re looking at cool and 50s west, meanwhile mild and 80s east. Now some models follow this trend while others do not. So there is some disagreement but regardless this is something the First Alert Weather Team is monitoring closely. Regardless, the boundary is expected to bring the chance for scattered showers and storms along the front, with more chances for widespread rain and storms Tuesday evening and Tuesday Night. The severe threat remains low, but is not zero.