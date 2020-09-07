LPD launching new ticketing system

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new E-ticketing system will help the Lawton Police Department write tickets faster.
The system was designed to keep officers and citizens off of the side of the road for a long period of time.
It normally takes officers 15 to 20 minutes to write a citation or warning.
With the E-ticketing system it’ll take no longer than five minutes.
An officer will scan your ID with the hand-held device to collect your information.
“Now with the new e-ticketing system you can put up to five offenses citations or warnings on one ticket if you will. So you could have three citations and two warnings on there if need be. That’ll save us a lot of time because our old way you would have to write down one for each one of those but now we don’t have to do all of that,” Sgt. Chris Taff.
After officers fill out that information the ticket will print right out on a separate device.
LPD plans to have this up and running by the end of September.
