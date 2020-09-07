Oklahoma man hopes to be the next American Ninja Warrior

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This year’s American Ninja Warrior season will feature a competitive Chickasaw Nation citizen.
As a kid, Akil Currie spent most of his time in front of the T.V. watching American Ninja Warrior.
He knew one day he would make it on the show.
Now, that dream has come true and he can prove why he is the next American Ninja Warrior.
“They did postpone the dates the original dates they had so I wasn’t expecting a call anytime soon so this was a really big surprise when I got one,” said Currie.
Currie said he spent countless hours working out and perfecting his craft so he could compete at the highest level.
He has always been into fitness for the past eight years he’s strictly focused on power-lifting but this past year he had to make some adjustments.
“It was like a really big adjustment I started out at 230-pounds and that was from my power-lifting strength. I had to lose 30-pounds and grab all the way down to 200-pounds. For the show, you have to be extremely lean and light to hold your body weight up. So it’s important to stay lean so I think that was one of my biggest challenges,” said Currie.
Working at the Chickasaw Wellness Center at a young age opened up several opportunities and aspired his root to fitness.
“The thing that motivated me to be fit was never really a person but it was like the community. The Chickasaw Nation has like these programs, it’s called summer youth program they allow to work at the age of 14 you can pick like an actual job to prepare you for the future in real life so you can get work experience,” said Currie.
Akil’s mother Atiera has been with him every step of the way making sure he reached the goals he set in life.
“I’m very proud of Akil he has worked really hard to get this accomplishment of getting on the show and as he said before he has been watching the show for a very long time. So it’s really refreshing for a child to have a goal they set at a young age and then actually realize that goal for themselves. So that part makes me really proud of him,” said Atiera Currie.
This time she’ll be in front of the T.V. cheering on the same kid who she hopes to be the next American Ninja Warrior.
The American Ninja Warrior season kicks off tonight but you can expect to see Akil next Monday on NBC.
