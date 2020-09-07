UPDATE: LPD identifies man found dead inside home on Friday, investigating as homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has identified a man found dead inside his home and are now investigating it as a homicide.
Officials say the victim has been identified as Donald Bowman.
On Friday, police were called to the home after receiving reports of a man who was not breathing. When they arrived they found the victim deceased.
A crime scene was established and detectives began investigating the circumstances around the death.
Neighbors told 7News the night before, multiple gunshots had been heard in the area connected to a possible drive-by.
LPD officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle possibly tied to the shooting. They were involved in a pursuit and eventually took multiple people into custody.
They have not confirmed the suspects were connected to the shooting or death, or given any other updates.
