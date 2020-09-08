AMBUCS cancels annual Pancake Days event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS has announced the cancellation of their annual pancake days event due to the ongoing pandemic.
An annual tradition, Pancake Days is the annual fundraiser for AMBUCS held in early November. The event is also the largest fundraising event for Lawton AMBUCS.
AMBUCS raises money to help those with mobility issues overcome their challenges and is known for their annual Amtryke giveaways.
Officials with AMBUCS say there is still an opportunity to help the organization through the Texoma Gives event which is set to take place on September 10.
Texoma Gives is a 16 hour day of giving which helps a number of non-profits in Texoma.
For more information you can check out Texoma Gives' website or go directly to the Lawton AMBUCS page and donate.
