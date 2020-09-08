Cold Front Charging In, Wednesday is Raw and Rainy

WEDNESDAY: Look for a wide variety of temperatures Wednesday, with things colder the further west you go. We’ll peg highs in the 50s and 60s with areas of rain and a cloudy sky, but areas closer to the boundary may see more 70s and perhaps 80s towards I-35. Overall we’ll advertise Wednesday as dreary and raw with breezy winds from the north, a real shock compared to the summer weather experienced over the weekend. Severe weather is not expected, and rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible.