Cold Front Charging In, Wednesday is Raw and Rainy

Our strong cold front is surging in tonight into the region. While it’s final stop is unknown, for many of us, that sets up tonight and tomorrow to be cold and rainy.
TONIGHT: Look for a cloudy sky with breezes turning from the north behind the cold front 15-30 mph. Areas of rain and a few storms will continue, though the severe threat remains very low. Temperatures will tumble behind the front, with areas closer to the Texas panhandle in the 40s and 50s by morning. Some spots may be in the 60s and even low 70s along US-81 by the morning hours if the front doesn’t quite push through.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a wide variety of temperatures Wednesday, with things colder the further west you go. We’ll peg highs in the 50s and 60s with areas of rain and a cloudy sky, but areas closer to the boundary may see more 70s and perhaps 80s towards I-35. Overall we’ll advertise Wednesday as dreary and raw with breezy winds from the north, a real shock compared to the summer weather experienced over the weekend. Severe weather is not expected, and rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Some scattered to numerous showers are likely through Thursday, with showers slowly diminishing into Friday. Look for highs in the 60s and 70s. Lows at night will be in the 40s and 50s. Rain totals may add up to 3-6″ in the region before all is said and done.
THIS WEEKEND: Look for highs in the 80s with a mostly sunny sky and lows at night in the 50s and 60s. Some scattered showers remain possible, but a great deal of uncertainty remains.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll advertise temperatures remaining in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows at night fall into the 50s and 60s.
Download the First Alert 7 Mobile App for Android and Apple to get the latest forecast.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.