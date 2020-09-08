Cold front may impact local Cotton Farmers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Are Cotton Farmers concerned about their crops as a cold front pushes into Southwest Oklahoma Wednesday?
Adam Bohl has been growing cotton for more than a decade across Tillman and Comanche County.
He said the couple days of cold weather shouldn’t have any effect on his crops or others.
“The cold snap while it’s certainly not anything I want at this time, I’m not tremendously worried because it is a one or two day snap and it’s not like it’s going to freeze so we don’t have that fear," said Bohl.
Bohl said at this point, cotton needs more high temperatures rather than low.
“Cotton uses this reference as heat units and what that says is a degrees above 80 degrees for the average of today. So if you had a low of 80 and a high of 100 you gain 10 heat units that day. So keeping are highs up is more important than avoiding one or two days of upper 40s or low 50s," said Bohl.
In the next six to eight weeks farmers will begin harvesting their cotton before freezing temperatures hit the area.
“This year we are a little behind than normal so it’ll probably be the middle of October before we begin looking at defoliating. Which is using Chemicals to make the plants lose all of their leaves and finish up any unmatured bowls so that we can harvest them," said Bohl.
If it were to freeze anytime soon before that it could be a big loss for any cotton grower.
