Comanche Co. Free Fair kicks off Wednesday with reduced event schedule

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Free Fair kicks off Wednesday but it will be drastically different than fairs from previous years.
Each year, the Comanche County Free Fair offers several days of fun and education for the community. Unfortunately, this year because of the pandemic, many of the events have been canceled.
“The Farm to You program where we brought Lawton Public Schools and other schools in to learn about food. The petting barnyard where they got to actually see and touch animals, I mean the ladies who do all the canning and the baking aren’t going to be able to do their stuff. The Farmhand Olympics which was such a huge success by the Farm Bureau to put on, we can’t do that either because it’s such a close environment for them,” said Comanche County Fairgrounds Executive Director Richard Pool.
While those events won’t happen, the events where children show their livestock will still go on.
“They put so much effort into this and so much money, their parents have spent a ton of money. This isn’t just we happen to have a pig at the farm, let’s go show it. These people put a lot of time and a lot of effort into it, they need to be rewarded for it,” Pool said.
Things kick off Wednesday at 11 a.m. when the kids will show pigs. On Thursday, they’ll start by showing cattle at 9 a.m. and will follow that up with goats and sheep. Pool said there are several things everyone who shows up needs to be aware of before walking in the doors.
“They need to know it’s scaled-down, they need to know that they are going to social distance and wear a mask in the arena. Everything will be held in the Expo Building. It’s going to be quick. It’s what they refer to as a blow and show, there’s not going to be any trimming or anything like that. Just wash the cow, blow it, show it and go,” Pool said.
