First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Now today is going to be a weird, transition day. The morning and early afternoon will seem like any other. We’ll be very seasonable, mostly sunny and highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Now it won’t stay that way as a strong approaching cold front will bring us a drastic temperature swing. As a result, a First Alert Weather Day has been deemed for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. With this FAWD it is a great time as a viewer should pay more attention to the forecast given a significant change in the weather or for hazardous and inclement weather in the region.
So here’s what we got for this later on tonight. The front is looking to approach the NW corner of Texoma around 4-5PM. The front will move from NW to SE dropping temperatures throughout the evening. By 10PM, temperatures will range from the low 50s northwest to the low 80s south/southeast. By Wednesday morning temperatures will fall into the mid 50s for most. Now with that being said there’s a ton of uncertainty with this cold front. One thing we know for certain is it is going to stall... it’s just a matter of where that occurs as to our outcome in the weather.
Some models have this front stalling along the I-44 corridor. If this happens, we’re looking at cool & 50s west... mild & 80s east. This is scenario #1. Scenario #2 has the front pushing all the way through Texoma giving everyone in the viewing area cool and dreary weather with temps in the 50s. One thing I can say for certain is regardless of where the front stalls, Wednesday is going to be cooler. So to put it simple, look for a wide variety of temperatures on that day.
Wednesday will be very dreary with breezy winds from the north at 15 to 25mph. Showers and storms will continue into Thursday and Friday but temperatures will slowly creep back into the upper 60s to low 70s during this time. Overall, we’ll have a nice taste of fall in the region with a mix of sun and clouds, but some uncertainty remains based on the final position of the boundary and upper level low to the northwest.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
