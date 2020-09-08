First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day

So here’s what we got for this later on tonight. The front is looking to approach the NW corner of Texoma around 4-5PM. The front will move from NW to SE dropping temperatures throughout the evening. By 10PM, temperatures will range from the low 50s northwest to the low 80s south/southeast. By Wednesday morning temperatures will fall into the mid 50s for most. Now with that being said there’s a ton of uncertainty with this cold front. One thing we know for certain is it is going to stall... it’s just a matter of where that occurs as to our outcome in the weather.