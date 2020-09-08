Lawton City Council approves budget amendment

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council voted to amend the city budget, thanks to CARES act funding for capital outlay.
Changes made at Tuesday’s meeting were a direct reaction to the Governor’s Covid reimbursement plan.
“Cities were allocated 250 million dollars. Out of that, it’s out of a per capita basis at 77 dollars. When you look at our population, that works out to just over 7 million dollars," said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
It will help fund projects across the city like new trucks and polycarts for the bulk trash program, legal fees, funding for engineering department, industrial park roadwork and cardiac monitors for police.
“A little more than 1/3 of it will go towards some sort of savings. Into the general fund reserve or emergency reserve and some to our pension plan," said Cleghorn.
This funding is likely a one time thing. Cleghorn said he’s excited the city is choosing to maximize this opportunity.
“Out of the general fund, normally we fund about 250,000. Now, we are going to fund close to 1.7 million in general fund capital outlay. It’s vital for us to do those things,” said Cleghorn.
Council also made adjustments to the rolling stock, drainage and sewer rehab funds..
