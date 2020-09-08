Military Welcome Center re-opens at Lawton - Fort Sill Regional Airport

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After months of being closed, the Military Welcome Center at the Lawton - Fort Sill Regional Airport officially opened back up Tuesday.
The welcome center closed back in mid-March because of the pandemic. Going forward, they’ll be back open and assisting soldiers and their families, though it will be on a different schedule. Generally, they are open all day long to accommodate different flights, but for the time being their hours and services will remain reduced to afternoons only.
“We’re only going to be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to start and we will not be letting anyone in the lounge, we’ll offer water and information out here in the lobby. There are too many surfaces in the lounge that would require sanitation. So we’re going to start with those and see how it goes and hopefully, within a short period of time we’ll be able to expand,” said Military Welcome Center Committee Chairman Becky Pazoureck.
Active duty military members, veterans and their families are all encouraged to check out the Military Welcome Center anytime you’re flying in or out of the airport.
