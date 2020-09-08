Military Welcome Center re-opens at Lawton - Fort Sill Regional Airport

“We’re only going to be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to start and we will not be letting anyone in the lounge, we’ll offer water and information out here in the lobby. There are too many surfaces in the lounge that would require sanitation. So we’re going to start with those and see how it goes and hopefully, within a short period of time we’ll be able to expand,” said Military Welcome Center Committee Chairman Becky Pazoureck.