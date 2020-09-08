One new COVID-19 related death, 37 new cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | September 8, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 3:55 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 37 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 22 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,429 cases in Wichita County, with 220 of them still being active.

There have been 1,191 total recoveries, 17,583 negative tests and 18 deaths.

There are currently 198 patients recovering at home while 22 are in the hospital.

There are 38 tests still pending.

The Health District is saddened to report an additional death today. Case 1,409, 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. The Health District received 17 cases Saturday, 10 cases Sunday, 2 cases Monday, and 8 cases today for a total of 37 new cases to report. There are 22 hospitalizations, and 22 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 5 cases

Community Spread = 12 cases

Under Investigation = 10 cases

Travel = 1 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 3

11 – 19 = 4

20 – 29 = 8

30 – 39 = 5

40 – 49 = 4

50 – 59 = 7

60 – 69 = 4

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 995: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition

Case 1,329: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,418: 60 - 69, stable condition

