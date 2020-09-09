The Cold Wet Weather Continues, but Warmer Weather Returns Soon

Warmer Days and Cool Nights with Sunshine Are Ahead

The Cold Wet Weather Continues, but Warmer Weather Returns Soon
By Jacob Dickey | September 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 3:14 PM

Behind the cold front, we’re left cool, cloudy and rainy with blustery north winds 15-25 mph. We won’t stay here long as change is coming soon enough.

TONIGHT: Look for a cloudy sky with areas of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Lows fall in the 40s (west) and 50s (east) with north winds 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We’ll anticipate a mostly cloudy sky with winds from the north 10-20 mph. Areas of rain with a few thunderstorms are expected. Look for highs in the lower 60s in the region. Lows Thursday Night drop into the 50s with showers continuing.

FRIDAY: We’ll anticipate things to trend more dry, but still look for some scattered showers and a few storms in the area. We’ll look for some sunshine by the afternoon with winds turning out of the south 5-15 mph, helping to warm things up into the 70s. It’s possible clouds could hang tight, which would keep highs potentially in the 60s in areas that does occur in.

THIS WEEKEND: Look for limited chances for showers with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Highs climb into the low to middle 80s with winds varying between 5-15 mph. A weak cold front on Sunday helps to usher in drier air from the north, ending chances for showers and bringing in more quiet weather into next week.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll continue to advertise temperatures in the low to middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows at night fall in the 50s and 60s.

Download the First Alert 7 Mobile App for Android and Apple to get the latest forecast.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.