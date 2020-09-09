The Cold Wet Weather Continues, but Warmer Weather Returns Soon

Behind the cold front, we’re left cool, cloudy and rainy with blustery north winds 15-25 mph. We won’t stay here long as change is coming soon enough.
TONIGHT: Look for a cloudy sky with areas of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Lows fall in the 40s (west) and 50s (east) with north winds 10-20 mph.
THURSDAY: We’ll anticipate a mostly cloudy sky with winds from the north 10-20 mph. Areas of rain with a few thunderstorms are expected. Look for highs in the lower 60s in the region. Lows Thursday Night drop into the 50s with showers continuing.
FRIDAY: We’ll anticipate things to trend more dry, but still look for some scattered showers and a few storms in the area. We’ll look for some sunshine by the afternoon with winds turning out of the south 5-15 mph, helping to warm things up into the 70s. It’s possible clouds could hang tight, which would keep highs potentially in the 60s in areas that does occur in.
THIS WEEKEND: Look for limited chances for showers with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Highs climb into the low to middle 80s with winds varying between 5-15 mph. A weak cold front on Sunday helps to usher in drier air from the north, ending chances for showers and bringing in more quiet weather into next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll continue to advertise temperatures in the low to middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows at night fall in the 50s and 60s.
Download the First Alert 7 Mobile App for Android and Apple to get the latest forecast.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.