Duncan brewery concerned potential tax increase could impact industry

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan brewery is worried about a potential increase in taxes they could have to pay at the end of this year.
In 2017, Congress passed an act that allowed small breweries and wineries to not have to pay excise taxes. Last year, they extended the act through 2020 but now, it’s set to expire when we head into 2021.
“If they don’t pass the tax reform act it will affect small businesses like ourselves will be hit pretty hard. It’s an expense that we don’t currently have and to throw that on in the middle of everything, the middle of the pandemic on top of that, is an expense that we’re going to have to incur,” said co-owner of Kochendorfer Brewing Company, Chris Kochendorfer.
“It doubles the tax rate if they don’t pass it,” said co-owner of Kochendorfer Brewing Company, Leonard Cripps.
Cripps and Kochendorfer said that would negatively impact so many small breweries like theirs.
“The same as it would on anybody’s pocketbook. If you’ve got to pay twice as much for something it hurts, you’re able to do less,” Cripps said.
“Currently there are 65 breweries in Oklahoma and most of those were formed after 2018 when this came into effect. So, most of those 65 breweries will be affected if this does not get reformed,” Kochendorfer said.
Kochendorfer Brewing is now back open after being shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, which came just a few months after they opened.
“It was scary. You just didn’t know what was going to happen or how to get through it. The bills didn’t stop,” Cripps said.
“Nobody can plan when starting a business for this to happen. We just kind of sat here dumfounded like everyone else watching the news wondering what was going to happen,” Kochendorfer said.
Because of the rough year they’ve already experienced because of the coronavirus, Cripps and Kochendorfer hope the issue surrounding the excise tax can be worked out before it expires on December 31st.
“The Brewers Association is urging leaders in the industry to participate in a National Day of Action by asking their Congress members to pass the craft beverage modernization and tax reform act which is vital to small businesses like ours,” Kochendorfer said.
