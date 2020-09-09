LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well goodbye Summer! Walking out the door this morning was a bit of a temperature shock. Most of Texoma this morning are seeing temperatures in 50s but out west are in the upper 40s with low 60s southeast. While it may not be raining currently in southwest Oklahoma, don’t let your guard down. We’re still tracking the chance for list mist/ drizzle outside of any waves of rain for today. In terms of our temperatures, look for a variety of them today. Cooler out west most in the upper 40s to low 50s, mid to upper 50s along I-44 with 60s (east) if not the low 70s (mainly southeast). So before heading out the door the rain gear will be a must plus an extra layer! Today will also hold on to breezy north winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the low 30s. So there will be a bit of a windchill in the air today. Once again, a spread in feel like temps being cooler out west and warmer towards the east and southeast.
With the widespread rain we’ll see for today, additional rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible. While we’re just looking at a dreary, cloudy and wet day a few stronger storms are possible along where the front has stalled. Bowie and Graham being the cities in particular with the higher probability of any thunderstorm activity.
Now this front is giving us our first taste of fall this season but today is in fact the earliest late summer/ fall where Lawton has failed to rise out of the 50s for high temperatures. This record was previously set back on September 13 in 1989.
Another record that could be broken today (and will likely be shattered) is the coldest the high temperature has reached. The previous record for September 9 in Lawton is 70° set in 2008. Wichita Falls, TX also 70° set in 1966. With today’s high being forecasted at 57° for Lawton & 60° for WF.
Tomorrow’s record for the coldest high temperatures may not necessarily break records but it’ll be close. Lawton 64° set in 1929.. Wichita Falls, TX 65° set also in 1929. We have so far 65° and 63° respectively.
Rain activity over the next few days is as followed: scattered to numerous showers are likely through Thursday, with showers slowly diminishing into Friday.
Thursday will still have that fall like feel as temperatures will stay well below average only climbing into the mid 60s. Friday’s highs continue to rise into the mid 70s under a north to south wind at 10 to 15mph.
The weekend is trending below average but it’ll be warmer compared to today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. A passing isolated shower remains possible but in general the threat remains low.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
