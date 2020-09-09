Well goodbye Summer! Walking out the door this morning was a bit of a temperature shock. Most of Texoma this morning are seeing temperatures in 50s but out west are in the upper 40s with low 60s southeast. While it may not be raining currently in southwest Oklahoma, don’t let your guard down. We’re still tracking the chance for list mist/ drizzle outside of any waves of rain for today. In terms of our temperatures, look for a variety of them today. Cooler out west most in the upper 40s to low 50s, mid to upper 50s along I-44 with 60s (east) if not the low 70s (mainly southeast). So before heading out the door the rain gear will be a must plus an extra layer! Today will also hold on to breezy north winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the low 30s. So there will be a bit of a windchill in the air today. Once again, a spread in feel like temps being cooler out west and warmer towards the east and southeast.