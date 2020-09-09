FitKids of SWOK working on mobile app to highlight local hiking trails

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - FitKids of Southwest Oklahoma is working on an app to help families find local hiking trails.
While they have the trail locations picked out, thanks to partnering agencies like Ft. Sill and the wildlife refuge, they need the communities to help to get this application available to everyone.
Some of the trails will include Elmer Thomas, different areas of the refuge and other hidden gems throughout the region.
The goal for the app is to get SWOK, and specifically SWOK kids active, and to provide trails suitable for the whole family
“We already have the trail data. What we are looking for from the community with the survey we put on Facebook is if the community needs this app. If they will actually use this if we develop it," said health educator Alexis Washington.
They are also looking for anyone who can help them on the tech side of the app.
You can contact their office by calling the Comanche County Health Department.
