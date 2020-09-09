Jesse James Festival happening Saturday in downtown Cement

CEMENT, Okla. (TNN) - The Third Annual Jesse James Festival and Car Show is happening this Saturday in downtown Cement.
The event will feature live music all day, a car show, lots of vendors selling handcrafted items and food trucks. There will also be lots of activities for kids, as well as history lessons about Jesse James and even paranormal experts sharing findings from the area.
“There seem to be less and less things like this for people to get out and just experience small-town Oklahoma, take your kids, learn a little about where you’re from, the history of what it is and just good quality entertainment. I think people are hungry for that. We just love our little town and we like showing it off to anybody who will come and see it,” said Cement Community Association Member Woody Scheer.
The event centers around Jesse James, who you may not have known has ties to the small town of Cement.
“This little area is flooded with Jesse James history. This was no man’s land Indian Territory back in the outlaw days. Legend has it Jesse James still has gold hidden in the hills out here. Buzzard’s Roost has numerous small markings around it and there are treasure hunters from around the country that have been kicking around rocks in Cement trying to find it. The museum has a very, very good explanation of everything that has happened with Jesse in this part of the world,” Scheer said.
The event kicks ofF Saturday morning with a car show at 10 a.m. in downtown Cement. If you want to join the car show, you can sign up on Saturday, just be there by 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.