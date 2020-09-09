Lawton Mayor highlights past year, plans for future during State of the City speech

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mayor Booker began his speech addressing COVID and the impact it’s had on the entire community.
He also addressed the social justice issues across the country, and how the city is actively working to improve that locally.
“We worked to establish the race relations commission and citizens advisory board," said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.
Part of his speech on the city’s vision of making it one that young people choose to live in.
“The passing of the 2020 propel CIP, which included more than 200 million for critical investment and strategic planning, couple with the launching of the most comprehensive TIF in the state.”
And how important Ft. Sill is to the community, which is why they are working to create the FISTA innovation park.
“The first company signing on the FISTA innovation park is a high tech prototyping company. They have started their hiring process, and will have more news in the days to come.”
He praised the communities increased engagement.
“The citizens more than doubled voter turnout from the 2019 special election to the 2020 special election.”
And a road project many are hoping will start soon.
“We are in the planning phases of the Lee Blvd Reconstruction.”
He also talked about some of the completed projects around the city, including 52nd and Gore.
“We’ve seen nearly 1 million dollars worth of in house concrete and asphalt work done on our streets. Other projects include 17th street, Gore Blvd Median Work and East Rogers lane.”
As well as technology advancements for the police department.
“Implementation of body cameras and upgraded cameras in the squad cars. Youll be glad to know e-ticketing is almost here.”
Mayor Booker said it’s been a year full of challenges, but the city has remained focused on their vision to propel Lawton.
Mayor Booker also said he’s excited to finally see the Public Safety Facility open this fall, and that the 20 year parks master plan is progressing
