Local banks selling masks in a friendly competition to benefit United Way of SWOK

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It started with a simple idea.
“One of the banks reached out said hey we can do a friendly competition. Everybody has to wear a mask, lets get some branded ones. We will put out bank on one side, the United Way logo and the I love Lawton Ft. Sill logo," said Frank Myers, with United Way.
Unlike so many industries, covid didn’t impact banks all that much.
“There’s payment protection, pay roll protection, and some other initiatives banks took on where we benefited. We only thought it was right as a financial institution to give that back," said Tara Deavours, with Bancfirst.
The masks cost 8 dollars and 100 percent of the profits will go directly to the United Way of southwest Oklahoma, and the partnering agencies.
“For profit’s are struggling through covid, non-profits are struggling through covid. They are getting more clients that have never used their services, using their services which means these agencies need more funding.," said Albert Rivas with City National Bank.
Even though the banks bought the masks, it’s up to the community to purchase them.
Myers said with United Way’s total goal of 1.25 million, 8 dollars a pop adds up more than you’d think.
“Our non-profits always say the United Way is our biggest funder, and that means the community is their biggest funder. Every dollar we raise comes from our neighbor," said Myers.
The plan is to sell these through the end of October, but they are expecting the 5,000 or so masks to sell out much sooner.
The final goal is to sell 25-thousand dollars worth of masks. .
Stop by any Arvest, BancFirst or City Bank in Lawton drive thru or lobby to purchase one.
