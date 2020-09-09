Medwatch: September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, so we talked with a local psychiatrist about what you can do if you know someone who may be struggling. The CDC says in 2016, around 45,000 people died from suicide. Dr. Peter Armendariz, a psychiatrist at Lawton Community Health Center, said that number is on the rise. Dr. Armendariz said 80% of people who die by suicide tell someone, in the last month of their life, that they want to die.