10 new cases in Wichita County, total now 1,439

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 24 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,439 cases in Wichita County, with 206 of them still being active.
There have been 1,215 total recoveries, 17,689 negative tests and 18 deaths.
There are currently 182 patients recovering at home while 24 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.
There are 29 tests still pending.
New Cases
Contact = 1 caseClose Contact = 1 caseCommunity Spread = 3 casesUnder Investigation = 5 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 1
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 1
30 – 39 = 3
40 – 49 = 1
50 – 59 = 2
60 – 69 = 0
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 995: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,316: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 1,329: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,410: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,418: 60 - 69, stable condition
