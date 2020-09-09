VFW Post 5263 gives out awards at local middle school

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several Lawton Public School students and a teacher received scholarships and awards Wednesday.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5263 presented patriot pen scholarships to three students who competed in their annual essay contest for middle school students and a VFW teacher of the year award.
“Today, our recipients won scholarships at the local level and then our teacher of the year was presented with her award at the local level as well. So it’s just an honor to be able to be here and present our students and teacher with their award," VFW Post 5263 Commander Erica Wilson-Traxler.
Each student and the teacher who won were all from Tomlinson Middle School.
“Surprised but really excited it made me feel good about myself and what I’m doing for kids every day," said 6th Grade Teacher Brandie Knutson.
“Very happy and really surprised,"8th Grader Riley Mckenzie.
Students and teachers competed on a local, state, and national VFW level for the awards.
Since they won on the local level it came with a small but rewarding token.
“A three-hundred, two-hundred, and one-hundred-dollar award for first second and third place and the teachers earned a one-hundred-dollar award as well.”
The student’s small reward will go towards furthering their education and the teacher will be to spend the money have ever she wants.
